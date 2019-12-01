Lacklustre SuperSport held at home but rise to second

A Mahachi half-volley gave the club bankrolled by Johannesburg-based TV sport broadcasters the lead on 48 minutes in Pretoria.

But when United failed to cut off a low cross, Waseem Isaacs took advantage to equalise with a close-range shot for the club based in a rugby stronghold near Cape Town.

Drawing was a relief for third-last Stellenbosch, who rang the changes after a four-goal midweek mauling at home to leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who are 10 points ahead after 13 rounds.

“If the boys continue to show this attitude and commitment, we will pick up more points,” said Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker.

“Our build-ups were good tonight and it was a well-earned point. I believe we are a better team than the table suggests.”

Ironically, Stellenbosch will drop to last despite one of their best performances this season if AmaZulu and Chippa United win home fixtures Sunday.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo admitted his side had dropped two points rather than gained one, even if it took them above defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on goal difference.

“I am bitterly disappointed as we had banked on securing three points from this fixture. Our performance was flat and lacked sharpness.

“We did not defend well and were second to many loose balls. Considering we were playing at home, the team really messed up,” added the former Zimbabwe captain.

Durban club Golden Arrows remained fourth although they lost 2-1 away to Black Leopards in northeast town Thohoyandou, the remotest of the 16 Premiership venues.

Zimbabwe international Knox Mutizwa gave Arrows a half-time lead by converting a penalty, but two goals in two minutes from Lesedi Kapinga and Themba Ndlovu lifted Leopards to ninth.

A run of defeats by Polokwane City continued when they fell 1-0 at home to Bloemfontein Celtic with a Sepana Letsoalo goal on 81 minutes taking his team to fifth.

Polokwane axed Serb coach Zlatko Krmpotic for failing to stop the losing streak and caretaker Bernard Molekwa has been equally unsuccessful, suffering three straight league defeats.

Recently hired Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink must wait for his first victory in charge of Cape Town City after a drab 0-0 home draw against sixth-place Highlands Park.