Wits coach Hunt wary of ‘unknown’ Horoya

Hunt is aware that Horoya did play Orlando Pirates in the group stages of the 2018/19 Caf Champions League, with Pirates beating the Guineans comfortably 3-0 at home, but losing 2-1 in Conakry as Horoya went into the quarterfinals at Pirates’ expense.

“The team has changed a bit here and there,” said Hunt.

“We tried to get footage of their last game, but it was difficult to get, most important is what we do. At least we are in a group now, so there are no two-legged games, with away goals counting.”

Wits are trying to pair competing in the Confederation Cup with a busy domestic schedule, and have already played four games less than leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership, and three less than Mamelodi Sundowns, even though Masandawana are playing in the Caf Champions League.

“Obviously a lot of fixtures have been moved to January and that is where the problem comes, we could be six or seven games behind by then,” added Hunt, whose side also have two Group C matches scheduled for January.

Still, Hunt says the desire is there to go as far as possible in the Confederation Cup.

“We would love to go through, let’s see what the standard is. It is not about me, it is about the club, I don’t worry about me,” he added.

Horoya also played Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2018 Caf Champions League group stages, drawing both games, and again qualifying for the quarterfinals at the expense of a South African team.

Wits will hope for better against a side who have only just started their league season, with a maximum six points from two matches played.

