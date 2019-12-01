Blom set to blossom at Chiefs

The versatile player, who can play as a central midfielder or as a defender, is one of the many young players from Amakhosi who have been able to break into the senior team against-all-odds .

READ: Khune not ready to play for Chiefs – Middendorp

It’s never easy for a youngster to come from the Amakhosi development ranks and push to the first team, but since Blom has managed to do it, like Nkosinghiphile Nqcobo and a few before them, the Soweto-born player has big dreams. While he is not planning to stay at Chiefs for long, he wants to help Chiefs bring back the glory days of winning trophies season after season.

“I have big dreams and what I want to achieve now in life is to be the first South African player to play for a big team like Real Madrid in Spain. That is my biggest wish and I am confident that it can happen. I work very hard every day at training because I really want to see my dreams materialising. But, I know that anything is possible as long as I believe and make sure that I pray and work hard to get there,” said Blom.

“It’s disappointing for a big team to be going throughout the whole season without winning a trophy. It’s not really nice because a lot of people love Chiefs and they want to see the team doing well. I am just glad that we have been able to pick ourselves up from last season,” he continued.

Being part of the first team, Blom doesn’t really get enough game time at the senior team, but he does make an impact whenever given a chance – he is playing in the Multichoice Diski Challenge team most of the time.

“The coach said whenever I play in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge I have to show that I’m with the senior team now. I mean it’s a huge deal for one to find himself playing for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs. I am very honoured and privileged to be part of the team that I grew up supporting,” he continued.

“It’s really a blessing to be part of the Chiefs team, I have learnt a lot since I started being part of the squad. I have also learnt a lot from the guys here because we all have one common goal, which is to see Kaizer Chiefs succeeding.”

This season Chiefs have been the best team in the Absa Premiership and they currently lead the standings with 28 points from 11 games, but they were knocked out of the Telkom Knockout by Maritzburg United on Sunday.

The defender says it’s disappointing to be out of the TKO, but adds that they will continue fighting hard to ensure that they remain on top of the log.

“I think we have been doing quite well this season, especially in the league. Our major plan is to win the league. We are disappointed with what has happened in the past. Now we are aiming for bigger things. Everyone at Chiefs is hungry for success, it’s a pity we didn’t do well in the Telkom Knockout. But such is football and disappointments will always be there. We just need to pick ourselves up and go on to win our next games.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.