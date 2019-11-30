African Soccer 30.11.2019 11:22 pm

Sundowns begin Champions League group stage with a bang

Michaelson Gumede
Sundowns begin Champions League group stage with a bang

Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the 2019 CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pedro Atletico on 30 November 2019 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns shot straight to the top of their Caf Champions Group C when they opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Angolan visitors Petro de Luanda on Saturday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pitso not bothered by late kick-off time 30.11.2019
Etoile edge 10-man Ahly in bad-tempered battle of African giants 30.11.2019
Etoile hot-shot Aribi faces giants Ahly in CAF Champions League 28.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court

Environment Medupi slammed as a sulphur-pumping climate crime that will kill thousands

Editorials It’s time to get serious about what’s left of our water

Crime ‘Christian Resistance’ leader arrested for alleged terrorism plot

Crime 28-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Precious Ramabulana’s murder


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 