Sundowns begin Champions League group stage with a bang

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court
Environment Medupi slammed as a sulphur-pumping climate crime that will kill thousands
Editorials It’s time to get serious about what’s left of our water
Crime ‘Christian Resistance’ leader arrested for alleged terrorism plot
Crime 28-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Precious Ramabulana’s murder