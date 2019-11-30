Mokwena looking for solutions to fix Pirates defence

The Pirates coach likened Polokwane City’s striker’s goal Charlon Mashumba as the same as the one they conceded against Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout.

In that City game, the Buccaneers went on to record a 3-2 victory over the side from Limpopo in a midweek league clash played at the Orlando Stadium.

They have conceded 18 goals in the league, while they only managed to score 17 goals.

“I think anyone who didn’t watch the game and sees the score-line would think Pirates just scrapped through. The reality is that I think we were in complete control for the majority of the match. I don’t remember Wayne Sandilands having to make a save to be honest, but the reality is that it is 3-2. It is another two goals conceded,” said Mokwena.

“Why? There are a lot of factors to it and we have to look at it deeply. It’s not just to scratch the surface, we have to look at it deeper because there are lots of other mitigating factors to it because Tuesday’s goal is exactly the same as Leonardo Castro’s goal against Kaizer Chiefs. Exactly the same, down the heart. We have to look at that and try to find the reasons as to why. We will work on it and try to find solutions. It has lot more to do with that than tactics.”

With the way things have been going for Bucs in the league, they find themselves occupying position seven on the log standings with 16 points after 12 games.

