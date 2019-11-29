Mokwena reveals Motshwari’s new nicknames 

Mokwena was impressed with Motshwari’s performance during their 3-2 win over Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium last Tuesday with the midfielder being named man-of-the-match after the game.

After the game, Mokwena lauded Motshwari for getting the award and revealed that he calls him Schwarzenegger, the surname of US legendary action movies actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and retired US boxer Mike Tyson.

“I call him Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson next to me the man-of-the-match. He was outstanding, like everyone else. Well deserved man-of-the-match, good leadership and I think you must ask him why he runs the way he runs. He is like he is on super charge or auto charge. He runs like crazy 90 minutes none stop,” said the Bucs coach.

“He is unbelievable, so yeah, congratulations more to the players. We are just here to support and help them, that is the role we have to play.”

