Lebese moved to Sundowns from Chiefs in August 2017‚ but failed to make an impact at Chloorkop and was subsequently released by Sundowns in September this year.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa TV on Thursday night, Lebese revealed that his move to Sundowns was influenced by monetary issues and his family.

“It was a very difficult stage where I had to make a decision and quick. A lot of temptations… I wouldn’t blame it on anyone‚ and say [it was about] not getting proper advice‚” he said.

“I’d say it was what I wanted then. I was still happy at Chiefs but there’s a lot of other factors that came in and I was tempted to make that decision.

“Like I tell people‚ two things had to happen – either I move on and probably regret or I stay and regret not going. I say better an ‘oops’ than a ‘what if’ and you learn – it’s life‚ it’s football.”

Asked by Marawa whether his move to Chloorkop was influenced mainly by the offer that he could not refuse‚ Lebese replied: “Ja. Basically, it had more to do with that than [any issues to do with] Kaizer Chiefs.

“So sitting there I was thinking‚ ‘It’s too good to be true‚ and all these promises’. So‚ ja‚ I made a move and it was an ‘oops’.”

Lebese said joining Sundowns from Chiefs came with a lot of pressure from supporters of both teams.

“There was a lot of pressure, obviously, coming from Chiefs‚ especially with all the supporters who were disappointed. I got a lot of messages‚ some by a lot of fans calling me traitor‚” he said.

“It was unexpected that I would take such a decision. All the supporters were hoping that I would stay there [at Chiefs] for long and become the next legend at the team‚ jst having only played for one team.

“But that moment came and things changed‚ a decision was made. I wouldn’t say I regret it but if it had to come again then I would probably take a better decision this time.”

Asked to elaborate on why he believes he made a wrong move to join Sundowns, Lebese said: “When you join a team, it’s either things go good or bad. So when I join the team (Sundowns), it was doing well. I wanted a change of scenery. [There was] a lot of influence from home because they were the supporters of the team. So when I made [the move], it didn’t work out.”

Lebese made just 14 league and cup appearances in his one and a half seasons at Sundowns‚ and played seven league matches in a six-month loan spell at SuperSport United.

