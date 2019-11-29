Mokwena promises Pirates fans Christmas cheer

Having to play three sides from Limpopo before going into the festive break, the Buccaneers have already managed to get one out of their way after edging Polokwane City 3-2 at the Orlando Stadium in a midweek clash.

An away clash against Baroka FC awaits the Soweto side on December 7, before wrapping up the year with a home game against Black Leopards on December 21. The Pirates coach feels they owe their supporters so much looking at the way they have been rallying behind the club, even when things weren’t going their way.

“We know what we have to do in the last three games, we have turned it into Operation Limpopo, and Operation Festive Season. We want to send them off during the festive season on a good note. And we are doing this for them to be honest – the next two games, including this one, it’s for our supporters,” Mokwena pledged.

“We are going to do the best we can to make sure that we sign off the Christmas cards with three points and that is the most important thing. That’s what we spoke about and that’s what we are going to do. Our pledge is to serve the fans. You saw today [Tuesday] how they pushed us. I call them the best supporters in the country. They have high expectations and that’s what supporters must do. They want the best from their team. They have a football understanding, very deep knowledge of the game. They know when things are right and when things are not.”

Meanwhile, Pirates have 11 days before their tie with Bakgaga and midfielder Ben Motshwari adds that the break will offer them some time to go into that game with fresh legs.

“It was a very important game for us to win because now we are going to spend two weeks without playing. It will give us a little bit of a breather and to come back stronger. It’s important for us to climb up the ladder once again because we are not where we want to be,” said the 28-year-old.

Heading into the final stretch of the year, Pirates are seventh on the log standings with 16 points after 12 games, 15 behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

