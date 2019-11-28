PSL News 28.11.2019 02:56 pm

Clean sweep for Chiefs at PSL monthly awards

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs, Nonhlanhla Nkosi, Absa Senior Sponsorship Manager and Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 Monthly Awards at the PSL Offices. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were on Thursday named as the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for September/October.

During this period, Chiefs won an impressive four games and suffered just one defeat, registering 12 points from a possible 15 in process and extending their lead at the top of the standings to 10 points.

“I’m grateful for this award. It’s a reflection of the work we’ve been doing. It is not about me but the technical team, the players and Kaizer Chiefs,” said Middendorp.

Akpeyi was delighted with his award, admitting that it came as a surprise to him.

“This comes as a big surprise to me but it also shows the importance of putting effort forward in whatever you do,” Akpeyi said. “I give credit to the technical team, who have been patient with me.

“I’m settling in, I’m taking each game as it comes. Khune is a good keeper. I’m just grateful for the opportunity from the coach. It’s healthy competition in that department. I’m just happy to be improving all the time.”

Meanwhile, Middendorp revealed that Chiefs will not have much rest during the Christmas holiday and will be busy preparing for the next round of fixtures.

“There is no break. We will keep on working. If we are in a good mood, we will train on December 24 and 25. Maybe we rest. Or maybe we train. There is no break,” said the German mentor.

Chiefs will next host Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership clash on December 7.

