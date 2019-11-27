PSL News 27.11.2019 12:15 pm

We made it tough for Pirates – Molekwa

Polokwane City interim coach Bernard Molekwa says his charges didn’t make things easy for Orlando Pirates in their Absa Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers won the tie 3-2 as both sides ended the match with 10 men after Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch and Puleng Tlolane got red cards.

“Honestly speaking, we had to reorganise the team after he got the red card, because it destabilised our plan. But things like that happen in football and even after the red card I still believe the team played well, we kept the ball and got it behind them,” Molekwa told SuperSport TV after the match.

“Pirates got three points, congratulations to them but they know they didn’t get them easy.”

The City coach added they could have done better in terms of defending set-pieces.

“I believe we could have done better in terms of conceding goals. I don’t like the way we conceded. We conceded all three goals from set-pieces, whereby we couldn’t attack the ball, we allowed the ball to bounce inside the 16-yards and the Pirates players managed to get to the ball first,” he continued.

“But it’s still a learning curve, I am happy with the attitude of our boys – we were behind by 3-1 but they still kept going. If luck was on our side we could have equalised after Salulani Phiri and Mohammed Anas missed their last chances.”

Polokwane find themselves on 10th spot after the loss with 13 points from 12 games, while the Buccaneers occupy seventh place from the same of matches.

