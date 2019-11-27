PSL News 27.11.2019 08:26 am

Rulani – Pirates have the best fans in the country

Jonty Mark
Rulani Mokwena. Pic: BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach said on Tuesday that the Buccaneers are determined to pick up another six points in their next two games as a gift to their supporters, heading into the Christmas break.

The Buccaneers grabbed a much-needed 3-2 Absa Premiership win at home to Polokwane City on Tuesday evening, and will now play away to Baroka on December 7 and at home to Black Leopards on December 21 before the short recess.

“We know what we have to do,” said Mokoena, after the City match.

“With the last three games we have termed it “Operation Festive Season”. We want to make it up to our fans, we want to send them off during the festive season on a good note and are doing this for them, to be honest. The next two games, three including this one, is for our supporters. We are going to do our best to make sure we sign off Christmas cards with three points (in each game).

“You saw to day how they pushed us, I call them the best supporters in the country,” added Mokoena.

“They push us and have high expectations. That is what Pirates supporters must do, they want the best from their team and have a very deep knowledge of the game. They know when things are right and not right, and they know the reasons behind it, so I call them the best.”

 

