Rulani – Pirates have the best fans in the country

The Buccaneers grabbed a much-needed 3-2 Absa Premiership win at home to Polokwane City on Tuesday evening, and will now play away to Baroka on December 7 and at home to Black Leopards on December 21 before the short recess.

READ MORE: Relief for Rulani as Pirates take down City.

“We know what we have to do,” said Mokoena, after the City match.

“With the last three games we have termed it “Operation Festive Season”. We want to make it up to our fans, we want to send them off during the festive season on a good note and are doing this for them, to be honest. The next two games, three including this one, is for our supporters. We are going to do our best to make sure we sign off Christmas cards with three points (in each game).

“You saw to day how they pushed us, I call them the best supporters in the country,” added Mokoena.

“They push us and have high expectations. That is what Pirates supporters must do, they want the best from their team and have a very deep knowledge of the game. They know when things are right and not right, and they know the reasons behind it, so I call them the best.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.