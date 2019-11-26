Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Polokwane City

– 45+3′ yellow card for Mvelase for a foul on Mhango

– 43′ corner kick for Pirates and its wasted

– 40′ RED CARD for Lorch!

– 40′ RED CARD for Tlolane!

– 36′ Chibwe pulls a good save to deny Pule from close range

– 35′ GOAAAL! Mhango converts from the penalty spot to make it 1-1!

– 34′ PENALTY for Pirates for a handball in the area

– 29′ yellow card for City captain Jabu Maluleke for protesting the referee’s decision

– 24′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 22′ Mako’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 20′ corner kick for Pirates

– 12′ GOAAAL! Mashumba puts City in the lead with a header!

– 11′ corner kick for City

– 3′ Motshwari shoots straight at the goalkeeper

– We’re underway at Orlando Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Maela, Nyauza, Mabaso, Mako, Motshwari, Makaringe, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Mhango

Polokwane City XI: Chibwe, Mbonani, Phiri, Hlongwane, Motloung, Maluleke, Mvelase, Nene, Hlubi, Mashumba, Tlolane

Pirates suffered a fourth league defeat of the season when they were beaten 3-2 away to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs on November 9.

Polokwane suffered a sixth straight league defeat when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Limpopo rivals Baroka FC also on November 9.

