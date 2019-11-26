PSL News 26.11.2019 07:37 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City will both be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they meet at Orlando Stadium this evening.

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Polokwane City

– 45+3′ yellow card for Mvelase for a foul on Mhango

– 43′ corner kick for Pirates and its wasted

– 40′ RED CARD for Lorch!

– 40′ RED CARD for Tlolane!

– 36′ Chibwe pulls a good save to deny Pule from close range

– 35′ GOAAAL! Mhango converts from the penalty spot to make it 1-1!

– 34′ PENALTY for Pirates for a handball in the area

– 29′ yellow card for City captain Jabu Maluleke for protesting the referee’s decision

– 24′ Pirates appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 22′ Mako’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 20′ corner kick for Pirates

– 12′ GOAAAL! Mashumba puts City in the lead with a header!

– 11′ corner kick for City

– 3′ Motshwari shoots straight at the goalkeeper

– We’re underway at Orlando Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Maela, Nyauza, Mabaso, Mako, Motshwari, Makaringe, Mlambo, Pule, Lorch, Mhango
Polokwane City XI: Chibwe, Mbonani, Phiri, Hlongwane, Motloung, Maluleke, Mvelase, Nene, Hlubi, Mashumba, Tlolane

Pirates suffered a fourth league defeat of the season when they were beaten 3-2 away to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs on November 9.

Polokwane suffered a sixth straight league defeat when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Limpopo rivals Baroka FC also on November 9.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics UPDATE: Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa placed on special leave

Elections IEC to buy new voter registration technology after not-so-indelible ink saga

Fitness and health Vampire facials and other medical witchcraft you can buy to stay youthful today

Government ANC to lay charges against City of Tshwane over ‘tender irregularity’

Politics Ramaphosa: We will appoint any ‘capable, qualified and ethical’ person


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday