Chiefs official apologises for 'shocking performance'

Chiefs official apologises for 'shocking performance'

Amakhosi bowed out of the competition after suffering a 2-1 loss to the Team of Choice at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Following their unexpected exit from the Telkom Knockout over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs digital manager Kemiso Motaung has apologised for the ‘shocking performance’ against Maritzburg United.

READ: Differing reports may suggest unhappiness at Chiefs

Kemiso, who is the daughter of the club chairperson Kaizer Motaung, has admitted that the Chiefs supporters “deserved better” on the day.

“I apologise to all our supporters, people who travelled, our entire Amakhosi Family for the shocking performance today, u (sic) all deserve better,” wrote Kemiso on her Instagram account.

In a reply to a comment made by South African personality Sizwe Dhlomo on her post, Kemiso admitted that Chiefs may have underestimated Maritzburg.

“We made some bad tactical decisions and we clearly underestimated them. Never get arrogant, this is something we should always remember. Normally we should have beaten them 10-0, but today could have been more embarrassing. We were just not ourselves!”

Chiefs will now change their focus to Wednesday’s league clash against Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town.

