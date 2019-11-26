Phakaaathi TV 26.11.2019 12:35 pm

Kaizer Chiefs’ TKO dream shattered

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs said goodbye to their Telkom Knockout title dream this past weekend after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium.

Having failed to qualify for the MTN8, this was Chiefs‘ first trophy on offer and they have been kicked out at the semifinal stage.

Judas Moseamedi destroyed Amakhosi’s dream with a brace and made sure that his team reached the Telkom Knockout final, where they are going to meet Mamelodi Sundowns on December 14.

Still on Sundowns, their star player Gaston Sirino earned himself an unnecessary red card and look set to miss the final. And for that, he earns himself the Phakaaathi Moemish of the Week!

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe review this past weekend’s TKO semifinals:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Confident Sundowns target AmaZulu scalp 26.11.2019
Lift the Itumeleng Khune smokescreen 26.11.2019
Sundowns players unhappy about Sirino’s behaviour 26.11.2019