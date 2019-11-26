Kaizer Chiefs’ TKO dream shattered

Having failed to qualify for the MTN8, this was Chiefs‘ first trophy on offer and they have been kicked out at the semifinal stage.

Judas Moseamedi destroyed Amakhosi’s dream with a brace and made sure that his team reached the Telkom Knockout final, where they are going to meet Mamelodi Sundowns on December 14.

Still on Sundowns, their star player Gaston Sirino earned himself an unnecessary red card and look set to miss the final. And for that, he earns himself the Phakaaathi Moemish of the Week!

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe review this past weekend’s TKO semifinals:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.