Confident Sundowns target AmaZulu scalp

Sundowns are second on the league, 10 points behind Kaizer Chiefs, while Usuthu are keeping Chippa United company at the extreme end of the table.

The mood is high at Masandawana, after Saturday’s win over Golden Arrows set up a Telkom Knockout final meeting with Maritzburg United. However, the defending champions’ league form is horrible, having lost two and drawn one in the last three. Downs coach Pitso Mosimane believes that his team has the experience to turn around their fortunes.

“Sundowns always goes through this every year. We wobble a little bit, it is either two draws and one loss or two losses and a draw but you can never become a bad team over night. I mean really, how many times must we prove that we are at this level? Just because we have not been winning in the last three games and [people] make a lot of noise,” said Mosimane, who did not waste an opportunity to take a swipe at log leaders Amakhosi as they bombed out of the Telkom Knockout at the hands of the Team of Choice.

Mosimane’s ire is seemingly directed at Chiefs fans who have suggested that the Glamour Boys are running away with the league title and “Jingles” says Sundowns will do everything possible to make sure that the championship does not change hands at the end of the season.

“At this point in time who has got the league title? We have the league title, no one has the trophy, it is in Chloorkop and we are defending it. All this other noise is okay, it is good noise but where is the trophy?

“The other one (2019 MTN8 trophy) is with SuperSport United, they are all in Tshwane. Those are the last two trophies … there is noise and there is this and that, but it is about how you end. You can start very well and look very good and promising and say this is the year… but we will talk in May, that is just the way it is,” added Mosimane.

