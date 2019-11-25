Chiefs winger Molangoane could face early retirement – report

Kaizer Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane is reportedly considering early retirement.

READ: Frustrated Molangoane asks Chiefs to let him go out on loan

According to SunSport, Molangoane is unlikely to play for Chiefs this season as he’s struggling to shake off the injury he suffered at the start of last season.

“The guy is retiring. His injury is still very bad,” an unnamed source told SunSport.

“At the moment, he’s busy sorting out papers to get insurance. Probably, Chiefs will release a statement of his injury situation. It is just sad that the country never saw the best of him.”

Last month, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp explained that the winger is still working on becoming fully fit after his latest injury.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Molangoane is said to be on a hunt for a new club, with the winger set to ask to go on loan and get game time elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if Chiefs will keep him beyond the expiry of his current deal, which expires in June, even if he fails to fully recover from the injury setback.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.