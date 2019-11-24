PSL News 24.11.2019 10:32 pm

Coach escorted out of stadium in police van to avoid angry fans  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Free State Stars head coach Nikola Kavazovic (BackpagePix)

Former Free State Stars coach Nikola Kavazovic is struggling to win over fans in Botswana as Gaborone United continues to get negative results.

Kavazovic relegated Free State Stars last season when he coached in the Absa Premiership. He was appointed as the coach of Gaborone United in the Botswana Premier League at the start of the 2019/2020 season.

United fans were not happy with the string of poor results and threated to manhandle him once he got out of the stadium.

Police were called to escort Kavazovic out of the stadium to protect him from the angry fans.

