Coach escorted out of stadium in police van to avoid angry fans  

Kavazovic relegated Free State Stars last season when he coached in the Absa Premiership. He was appointed as the coach of Gaborone United in the Botswana Premier League at the start of the 2019/2020 season.

United fans were not happy with the string of poor results and threated to manhandle him once he got out of the stadium.

Police were called to escort Kavazovic out of the stadium to protect him from the angry fans.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.