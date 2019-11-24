Mosimane nominated for coach of the year award

Three members of the Sundowns squad were nominated for the 2019 Caf awards.

Mosimane will compete with nine coaches from across the African continent for the gong.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is in line to win the African player of the year award, he will face competition from former teammate Percy Tau.

Onyango and Themba Zwane have been nominated for the interclub player of the year award.

Big ups to Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango once again as they get the nod for Interclubs Player of the Year nominees!#Sundowns #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/zzYDjppRkE — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 24, 2019

Well done to our number 1⃣ shot-stopper, Denis Onyango & Percy Tau on being nominated alongside some elite company for African Player of the Year.#Sundowns #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/mBkovb3oSA — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 24, 2019

Coach Pitso flying the ???????? flag high once again, 2019 Coach of the Year nomination!????#Sundowns #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/GN1mTFTqE9 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 24, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.