Mosimane nominated for coach of the year award

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been shortlisted for a Caf award for the 2019 ceremony.

Three members of the Sundowns squad were nominated for the 2019 Caf awards.

Mosimane will compete with nine coaches from across the African continent for the gong.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is in line to win the African player of the year award, he will face competition from former teammate Percy Tau.

Onyango and Themba Zwane have been nominated for the interclub player of the year award.

