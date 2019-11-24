Maritzburg prolong Chiefs’ cup drought

Amakhosi lost 1-2 to Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon at the Mbombela Stadium.

Judas Moseamedi opened the scoring by profiting from a ball played back to goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma by Daniel Cardoso.

Yagan Sasman scored his debut goal for Chiefs to level the score line before striker Moseamedi completed his brace to end Chiefs’ hopes of lifting silverware in 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.