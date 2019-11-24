PSL News 24.11.2019 05:42 pm

Maritzburg prolong Chiefs’ cup drought

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 24: Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knockout 2019 Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs disappointed their fans by not reaching their final of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Amakhosi lost 1-2 to Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon at the Mbombela Stadium.

Judas Moseamedi opened the scoring by profiting from a ball played back to goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma by Daniel Cardoso.

Yagan Sasman scored his debut goal for Chiefs to level the score line before striker Moseamedi completed his brace to end Chiefs’ hopes of lifting silverware in 2019.

