Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg

– 90′ fulltime: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United
– 84′ Mosiamedi completes brace. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United
– 78′ Sasman finds the equaliser: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United
– 55′ Chiefs searching for
– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Maritzburg United
– 40′ Parker’s header goes wide
– 30′ a back pass done wrong from Cardoso sees Mosiamedi opens the scoring for United. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Maritzburg United
– 3′ good start from both sides
– kickoff! The game is underway
