PSL News 24.11.2019 03:05 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal scoring a penalty during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FSoccer City, Polokwane, on 09 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will play again Maritzburg United in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup at the Mbombela Stadium.

– 90′ fulltime: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United 

– 84′ Mosiamedi completes brace. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United  

– 78′ Sasman finds the equaliser: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Maritzburg United  

– 55′ Chiefs searching for

– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Maritzburg United  

– 40′ Parker’s header goes wide

– 30′ a back pass done wrong from Cardoso sees Mosiamedi opens the scoring for United. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Maritzburg United  

– 3′ good start from both sides

– kickoff! The game is underway

Black Friday