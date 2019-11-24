Chiefs’ key men ahead of TKO semifinals

This has seen them leave a trail of destruction in their wake especially in the Nedbank Cup where they have had to dig deep.

In their first-round game, Amakhosi had to come from behind against a hard-running Cape Town City team and they forced the game to extra time.

It was in the quarter-finals against Orlando Pirates where it ended 2-2 after extra time as they were made to sweat for their win which game after the penalty shootout.

Their semifinals opponent, Maritzburg United have also been on a good run ahead of the game and their confidence is sky-high. It will take Amakosi’s gallant efforts they have been dishing out as well as some individual brilliance for them to overcome Erick Tinkler’s side.

Here we look at players who will be key to the Glamour Boys sailing through to the final.

Daniel Cardoso

With his regular central defence partner, Erick Mathoho and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi out due to suspension, Cardoso will have to take the leadership role at the back. He will have to be vocal and command things with the young keeper Bruce Bvuma probably shy to take that role.

Lebogang Manyama

Manyama has been the quite man behind Amakhosi especially when in attack. His role is however clearly big to his teammates with Samir Nurkovic saying earlier in the week that he is an important part of the attack. His forward passes and ability to move into good spaces will be important again today.

