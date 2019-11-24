Ertugral reveals how Chiefs blocked Khune’s move to Turkey

Ertugral revealed that he tried to help Khune moved to a Turkish club but the interested club was turned off by the heavy price tag place on the goal minder by Chiefs.

“You need to give also due respect where it’s necessary to give. Go to the whole of Africa – you only have Onana, the Cameroonian, who is playing regularly at Ajax Amsterdam. So what do you think?” Ertugral told Goal.

“Itu is one of the best, and I have been asked many times in countries where I have been… Itu, Itu, Itu?

“There was a time when I was trying to bring Itu to Sivaspor which is a big club in Turkish football. Now, they are actually leading the log (second on the log) but at the time he was expensive to get. Chiefs wanted too much money. The same as Shabba; there was a time I wanted to bring both to Turkey.

“Itu is not only special in the team; you don’t only need performance on the field but the dynamism in the team. How important he is for Chiefs and for South African football,” he added.

“I have not spoken to him a while but I wish he comes back as quickly as possible. South Africa needs him as quick as possible. Obviously, not to misjudge anybody else but Itu is at a very high level.”

