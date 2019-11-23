PSL News 23.11.2019 05:54 pm

Sirino deserved a red card – Mosimane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sirino deserved a red card – Mosimane

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal with coach Pitso Mosimane. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane applauded referee Victor Gomes for giving playmaker Gaston Sirino a red card.

Sirino profited from a rebound clearance from the Golden Arrows goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda to extend Sundowns’ lead after Hlompho Kekana opened the scoring, but he would go on to undo his contribution to his side’s 2-1 victory with a late challenge on captain Matome Mathiane after the Arrows defender cleared the ball.

Coach Mosimane agreed with referee Gomes and applauded him for sending Sirino off. The South American got three red cards last season.

“Last season we got three red cards from one play,” Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

“Today that was very naughty from him, Gaston was being naughty with that challenge and he was going to get it.

“Gomes did the right thing there, Gaston deserved it there. Gomes had to give it to him for being naughty.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Arrows vs Sundowns 23.11.2019
Sundowns issue injury update ahead of Arrows clash 23.11.2019
Dangermen – Arrows v Sundowns 22.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Mmusi Maimane, a man who fell at his very first real hurdle

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday