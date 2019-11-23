Sirino deserved a red card – Mosimane

Sirino profited from a rebound clearance from the Golden Arrows goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda to extend Sundowns’ lead after Hlompho Kekana opened the scoring, but he would go on to undo his contribution to his side’s 2-1 victory with a late challenge on captain Matome Mathiane after the Arrows defender cleared the ball.

Coach Mosimane agreed with referee Gomes and applauded him for sending Sirino off. The South American got three red cards last season.

“Last season we got three red cards from one play,” Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

“Today that was very naughty from him, Gaston was being naughty with that challenge and he was going to get it.

“Gomes did the right thing there, Gaston deserved it there. Gomes had to give it to him for being naughty.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.