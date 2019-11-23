PSL News 23.11.2019 05:13 pm

Sundowns book spot in TKO final with victory over Arrows

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns book spot in TKO final with victory over Arrows

Lindokuhle Mtshali of Golden Arrows and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Telkom Knockout 2019 Semi Final match between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance over Golden Arrows in their semi-final clash of the Telkom Knockout cup was mirrored by the final score.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men managed to score two goals in the first half to seal the victory against the home side at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana opened the scoring for the defending Absa Premiership champions before Gaston Sirino extended the Brazilians’ lead.

Sirino went from hero to villain when he was given a straight red car for a late tackle in the 83rd minute.

Nduduzo Sibiya pulled one back for the KZN side to give coach Steve Komphela’s men hope of making a comeback.

Arrows missed an injury-time chance to take the game into extra time with a ten men Sundowns team but Mosimane’s men held on for the victory.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Mmusi Maimane, a man who fell at his very first real hurdle

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday