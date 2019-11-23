Blow by blow: Arrows vs Sundowns

– full time: Golden Arrows 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played
– 83′ Sirino sent off for a late tackle (red card)
– 81′ Sibiya pulls one back for Arrows. Arrows 1-2 Sundowns
– 57′ Jali involved in most of Sundowns’ moves forward
– 50′ Arrows pushing to get a goal
– second half underway
– half time: Arrows 0-2 Sundowns
– 36′ Sirino doubles Sundowns’ lead. Arrows 0-2 Sundowns
– 18′ Sibanda makes a save
– 16′ Lakay’s shot at goal is wide. Goal kick to Arrows
– 11′ Kekana scores the opening goal. Arrows 0-1 Sundowns
– 5′ flowing football from both sides whenever they have the ball
– Kickoff the game is underway
