Sundowns issue injury update ahead of Arrows clash

Sundowns will face Arrows for their second match in November on Saturday afternoon at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Oupa Manyisa, Anthony Laffor, Lucky Mohomi and Phakamani Mahlambi are making their way back to recovery as they are in the rehabilitation stage.

Manyisa injured his Achilles tendon and needed surgery to correct the injury, while Laffor and Mohomi are making process with recovering from knee injuries.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s playmaker Themba Zwane is still carrying a hamstring injury that saw him pull out of the Bafana Bafana squad.

Sibusiso Vilakazi sustained a foot injury in the Brazilians’ last league game before the Fifa international break.

Sundowns lost 3-0 to Arrows in a league tie and will hope to beat coach Steve Komphela’s men in the cup clash.

