PSL News 23.11.2019 11:52 am

Sundowns issue injury update ahead of Arrows clash

Sundowns issue injury update ahead of Arrows clash

Sibusiso Vilakazi celebrates goal with Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without some of the star players for their Telkom Knockout cup semi-final clash against Golden Arrows.

Sundowns will face Arrows for their second match in November on Saturday afternoon at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Oupa Manyisa, Anthony Laffor, Lucky Mohomi and Phakamani Mahlambi are making their way back to recovery as they are in the rehabilitation stage.

Manyisa injured his Achilles tendon and needed surgery to correct the injury, while Laffor and Mohomi are making process with recovering from knee injuries.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s playmaker Themba Zwane is still carrying a hamstring injury that saw him pull out of the Bafana Bafana squad.

Sibusiso Vilakazi sustained a foot injury in the Brazilians’ last league game before the Fifa international break.

Sundowns lost 3-0 to Arrows in a league tie and will hope to beat coach Steve Komphela’s men in the cup clash.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dangermen – Arrows v Sundowns 22.11.2019
WATCH: Will the dream TKO final come true this weekend? 22.11.2019
Sundowns want Chiefs in the TKO Final 21.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Mmusi Maimane, a man who fell at his very first real hurdle

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday