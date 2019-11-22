PSL News 22.11.2019 04:48 pm

Chiefs open to starting women’s team

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung and Jessica Motaung during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at Kaizer Chiefs Village on February 08, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Sheshibedi/Gallo Images)

In the wake of Safa planning to invest more money in women’s football, Kaizer Chiefs marketing manager Jessica Motaung says Amakhosi would ‘investigate’ starting a women’s football team.

Motaung attended the Confederation of Football’s (Caf) Women’s Football Strategy Taskforce Workshop for two days in Cairo recently, and says the Naturena based team will look into starting a women’s team.

“A number of women were invited from different areas and disciplines. And it was lovely to engage with them and share ideas‚ together with Fifa and Caf‚” said Motaung.

“There are a lot of expectations. I think the first was to come … with a different view of how we can grow women’s football‚” Motaung said.

“If you look at the success of the Women’s World Cup [in France this year]‚ it’s really changed the perspective of how everybody is seeing the female game.

“There are a number of considerations. And yes‚ people have bandied about the idea of Chiefs starting a women’s team. It’s something that you don’t do lightly.

“I mean‚ you look at even dealing with academies‚ and girls have different needs. There are things parents can be worried about for girls to play football.

“So for me it’s important to do a complete analysis. And I am currently putting together a task force too. You need to look at the facilities you will need. And also the different partners and sponsors.

“Certainly we are observing Safa’s [still amateur] women’s league. But at some point I do believe that it is critical that we do have a professional women’s league.”

