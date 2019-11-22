Hlatshwayo reveals Pirates link

The Bafana Bafana captain confirmed that Pirates asked about him before he could renew his contract with the Clever Boys.

Hlatshwayo was earmarked as a marquee signing for the Sea Robbers in the last transfer window as Pirates were looking to strengthen their defence moving into the 2019/2020 season.

The defender once expressed his desire to move from the Clever Boys if the right deal came along before he was offered a new contract by coach Gavin Hunt’s side.

“They just spoke about it but they never made an offer or discussed it,” said Hlatshwayo.

“They never came to the team to discuss it further. During this time I realised how much Wits wanted me to stay, they spoke to me about extending my contract and staying at the club.”

