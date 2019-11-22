PSL News 22.11.2019 03:57 pm

Hlatshwayo reveals Pirates link

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hlatshwayo reveals Pirates link

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana defender Thulani Hlatshwayo says Orlando Pirates didn’t pull out all the stops to sign him.

The Bafana Bafana captain confirmed that Pirates asked about him before he could renew his contract with the Clever Boys.

Hlatshwayo was earmarked as a marquee signing for the Sea Robbers in the last transfer window as Pirates were looking to strengthen their defence moving into the 2019/2020 season.

The defender once expressed his desire to move from the Clever Boys if the right deal came along before he was offered a new contract by coach Gavin Hunt’s side.

“They just spoke about it but they never made an offer or discussed it,” said Hlatshwayo.

“They never came to the team to discuss it further. During this time I realised how much Wits wanted me to stay, they spoke to me about extending my contract and staying at the club.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Jordaan urges Bafana to qualify for Afcon and World Cup 20.11.2019
Links congratulates Phiri for Bafana goal 20.11.2019
Chiefs have to serve the country – Bartlett 20.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Mmusi Maimane, a man who fell at his very first real hurdle

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday