‘Chiefs fan’ left out as Safa in no hurry to reappoint underperforming referees

Mervyn Van Wyk and his colleague Athuxolo Madela have successfully completed their sentence after they were banned from being in charge of league games following questionable decisions while officiating some games last month.

The South African Football Association chairperson of referees, Ari Soldatos, says the pair need to earn the trust of the referees committee before they can officiate games again.

“Appointment is not a right, it is a privilege,” Ari Soldatos was quoted by DailySun.

“We believe the league is in a tenuous position right now. It’s very difficult at the moment. There’re no easy games.

“From the appointment perspective, we believe either of them aren’t in a position to be appointed as yet. We’re not going to do it until we’re satisfied with their progress in the lower leagues.”

