Uthongathi captain blasts referee after defeat

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 28: during the National First Division match between Ajax Cape Town and Uthongathi FC at Athlone Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Uthongathi FC captain Philani Shange didn’t pull his punches about the referee after his side drew with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a GladAfrica Championship match.

An injury-time penalty goal from the visiting side saw the game finish at 1-1 and the two sides sharing the spoils.

The referee awarded a penalty to TTM after Khanya Gwala allegedly handled the ball in the penalty box.

Shange disputes the incident, claiming the ball hit Gwala’s body, not the hand.

“We are not happy because the referee’s mistake cost us the game,” Shange was quoted by Isolezwe.

“He awarded the penalty that he shouldn’t have. Unfortunately we can’t do anything about that as players. But we ask for club bosses to try and address this, we are losing important points because of incorrect decisions. We want to change our lives through this game,” concluded the player.

Uthongathi looks set for promotion this season with a six-point gap between them and second-placed JDR Stars.

