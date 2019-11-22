WATCH: Will the dream TKO final come true this weekend?

It’s the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout this weekend.

Golden Arrows take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

High-riding Kaizer Chiefs host in-form Maritzburg United in what is expected to be a thrilling game at Mbombela Stadium.

Will Sundowns and Chiefs emerge victorious and make sure that the dream final comes true or will Arrows and Maritzburg make it a KZN derby final?

In this episode of Phakaaathi TV, host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.