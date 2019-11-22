Phakaaathi TV 22.11.2019 01:30 pm

WATCH: Will the dream TKO final come true this weekend?

COLLAGE: Ernst Middendorp and Pitso Mosimane

Will Sundowns and Chiefs emerge victorious and make sure that the dream final comes true or will Arrows and Maritzburg make it a KZN derby final?

It’s the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout this weekend.

Golden Arrows take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

High-riding Kaizer Chiefs host in-form Maritzburg United in what is expected to be a thrilling game at Mbombela Stadium.

In this episode of Phakaaathi TV, host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

Black Friday