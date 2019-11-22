Cardoso relishes Mbombela Stadium atmosphere  

This is why he believes the atmosphere at Mbombela Stadium where they host Maritzburg United in a Telkom Knockout match on Sunday afternoon will be perfect for them.

“FNB Stadium is a very big stadium and it is very difficult to fill up if you are not playing the derby or playing Sundowns. Mbombela is nice and small. I think is going to be a great atmosphere. Wherever we go, we fill up the stadium. The supporters are the 12th man for us and I am sure they are very excited for us coming there,” said Cardoso of the venue that is expected to be full to capacity.

Tickets for the match were close to selling out on Friday morning. Amakhosi will be without some of their trusted soldiers who have become the core of the team like goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, midfield strongman Willard Katsande, and defender Arick Mathoho. But Cardoso is not worried, saying anyone called on to take up the positions will do a good job.

“Daniel has been very good for us. It’s unfortunate… but we have got Bruce (Bvuma). I mean, Bruce steps up to the plate every time he plays. He is still very young and energetic. He talks quite a bit and I think he does the job for us,” said Cardoso. He said he was ready to play with anyone at central defence while he tipped Kyrean Baccus to replace Katsande in midfield.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.