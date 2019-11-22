Cardoso relishes Mbombela Stadium atmosphere  

PSL News 22.11.2019 11:42 am

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Daniel Cardoso during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference (Photo by Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says their supporters are the wind that helps the team flex its muscles and flap the wings.

This is why he believes the atmosphere at Mbombela Stadium where they host Maritzburg United in a Telkom Knockout match on Sunday afternoon will be perfect for them.

“FNB Stadium is a very big stadium and it is very difficult to fill up if you are not playing the derby or playing Sundowns. Mbombela is nice and small. I think is going to be a great atmosphere. Wherever we go, we fill up the stadium. The supporters are the 12th man for us and I am sure they are very excited for us coming there,” said Cardoso of the venue that is expected to be full to capacity.

Tickets for the match were close to selling out on Friday morning. Amakhosi will be without some of their trusted soldiers who have become the core of the team like goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, midfield strongman Willard Katsande, and defender Arick Mathoho. But Cardoso is not worried, saying anyone called on to take up the positions will do a good job.

“Daniel has been very good for us. It’s unfortunate… but we have got Bruce (Bvuma). I mean, Bruce steps up to the plate every time he plays. He is still very young and energetic. He talks quite a bit and I think he does the job for us,” said Cardoso. He said he was ready to play with anyone at central defence while he tipped Kyrean Baccus to replace Katsande in midfield.

