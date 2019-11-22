PSL News 22.11.2019 11:40 am

Ex-Chiefs defender forced to stay in Zimbabwe after international break

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Chiefs defender forced to stay in Zimbabwe after international break

Teenage Hadebe of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Yeni Malatyaspor centre-back Teenage Hadebe is still in Zimbabwe after his national teammates returned to their clubs.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is said to have run out of pages on his passport and can’t fly out of Zimbabwe to Turkey to join his Malatyaspor teammates.

READ: Man spotted wearing a Chiefs jersey in Brazil causes a stir

Hadebe is reportedly in the process of getting a new passport so he can report for club duties in Turkey.

According to The Herald in Zimbabwe, the 24-year-old struggled to gain entry into Zambia to represent the Warriors during the Fifa international break due to passport issues, but was allowed to play at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Hadebe has been a key figure for the Turkish side since joining them from Amakhosi at the start of the 2019/2020 season making the Turkish league team of the week regularly.

The defender is set to miss Malatyaspor’s clash against Fenerbahce on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
DA condemns SA’s legitimisation of Zim ‘strong man politics’ 20.11.2019
Zim police beat opposition supporters after rally ban 20.11.2019
Zim on China aid: We are working on establishing a ‘common accounting position’ 20.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?

World US no longer calls Israeli settlements illegal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday