Ex-Chiefs defender forced to stay in Zimbabwe after international break

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is said to have run out of pages on his passport and can’t fly out of Zimbabwe to Turkey to join his Malatyaspor teammates.

READ: Man spotted wearing a Chiefs jersey in Brazil causes a stir

Hadebe is reportedly in the process of getting a new passport so he can report for club duties in Turkey.

According to The Herald in Zimbabwe, the 24-year-old struggled to gain entry into Zambia to represent the Warriors during the Fifa international break due to passport issues, but was allowed to play at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Hadebe has been a key figure for the Turkish side since joining them from Amakhosi at the start of the 2019/2020 season making the Turkish league team of the week regularly.

The defender is set to miss Malatyaspor’s clash against Fenerbahce on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.