Mkhize confident Ezekosi have turned the corner

Ezenkosi had to work hard for their win, which came courtesy of Quentin Debouto’s second-half spot-kick conversion. The win was Ezenkosi’s second of the season and helped them leap away from the relegation places they have been stuck in since the season started. They have also lost four and drawn five which gives them 11 points in 13th place.

“The win was a huge confidence boost that we had been looking for. It has [shown] us that we are capable of more. We now believe we can still compete as teams above us are two or three points away. We can still catch up and maybe even try for the title,” he said confidently.

Jomo Sono will hope for the same result when they visit one of this season’s form teams, JDR Stars at Soshanguve Giant Stadium in Pretoria this afternoon.

“There is no doubt that it will be a tough game. They have been doing well. But I believe in my team-mates and I know that we can beat them,” he said.

Other fixtures

Saturday

FS Stars vs Swallows FC, at Goble Park, 3.30pm

Both former top-flight teams have had a difficult start to their first campaign in the Championship. They meet just when they are starting to find some rhythm under their new coaches. Ea Lla Koto are now under Serbian mentor, Vladislav Heric while Brando Truter guides the Dube Birds.

Uthongathi FC vs TS Sporting, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm

The Cane Cutters were held to a draw at home by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila on Wednesday and will be looking to return to winning ways when they host struggling Abantu Bemthetho. Uthongathi still have a clean six points lead atop the standings and will be looking to add three more points. Sporting, who have collected just 10 points in 11 games, will also want to cause an upset and stall the Cane Cutters.

Mbombela United vs Richards Bay, at Kanyamazane Stadium, 3.30pm

New Richards Bay coach Ian Palmer will be looking to build on Wednesday’s draw against away at TS Galaxy as they visit struggling Tingwenyama. Palmer is a reputable coach who guided Maritzburg United to the top flight.

Cape Umoya vs TS Galaxy, at Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm

Umoya have not had a spirited start to their campaign, which has seen Dominic Isaacs sacked from his position with Roger De Sa believed to have returned to coaching again. He will hope for a good start when they host the Rockets who have also had their challenges recently.

Sunday

Steenberg United v Royal Eagles, at Athlone Stadium, 3.30pm

Eagles are still stuck at the bottom and will need a gallant effort to overcome Steenberg, who have acquitted themselves quite impressively in their first season in the Championship.

