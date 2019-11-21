Maritzburg become second club to partner with Pizza company

The KZN side is the second team in the PSL to be sponsored by a pizza company after Orlando Pirates announced their partnership with Roman’s Pizza two seasons ago.

“Maritzburg United and Debonairs Pizza Pietermaritzburg are proud to announce an exciting new partnership that will see the popular franchise brand become the ‘Official Fast Food Partner’ to the Team of Choice,” read a statement from the club.

Team of Choice CEO Younus Kadodia is happy with the new deal.

“United is happy that we are signing this deal in the city where the first Debonairs pizza was established in the early 1990’s. We have no doubt this relationship will enhance both brands.”

