PSL News 21.11.2019 03:06 pm

Maritzburg become second club to partner with Pizza company

Phakaaathi Reporter
Maritzburg become second club to partner with Pizza company

Maritzburg United CEO CEO Younus Kadodia with Debonairs representatives.

Maritzburg United have scored a sweet sponsorship deal with Pizza company Debonairs.

The KZN side is the second team in the PSL to be sponsored by a pizza company after Orlando Pirates announced their partnership with Roman’s Pizza two seasons ago.

READ: Ntimane apologises to PSL after six months ban

“Maritzburg United and Debonairs Pizza Pietermaritzburg are proud to announce an exciting new partnership that will see the popular franchise brand become the ‘Official Fast Food Partner’ to the Team of Choice,” read a statement from the club.

Team of Choice CEO Younus Kadodia is happy with the new deal.

“United is happy that we are signing this deal in the city where the first Debonairs pizza was established in the early 1990’s. We have no doubt this relationship will enhance both brands.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tinkler would have loved to play Chiefs at FNB Stadium 21.11.2019
Overexcited players will not make Chiefs team for Telkom semis 21.11.2019
Celtic set to derail Chiefs 20.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?

World US no longer calls Israeli settlements illegal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 