Man spotted wearing a Chiefs jersey in Brazil causes a stir

South African broadcaster Thabiso Mosia spotted the man wearing the man and shared the picture with his followers.

A Twitter user also shared his own picture of a Chiefs fan in Argentina.

Chiefs fans were happy to learn that the club is supported internationally with fans.

There is a @KaizerChiefs fan everywhere. Spotted this gentleman in the streets of Brazil this past weekend.. Saw another one in NY last year, wearing the purple jersey. pic.twitter.com/kAC0eCI2fZ — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) November 21, 2019

Saw some in Argentina wearing the new home Jersey — Luando Shakes Mashalaba (@LwandoMashalab2) November 21, 2019

Top ten best shirts to lookout for is something that helps sales and orders. They can teach us how they built the brand — #Ntumbuluko (pty) ltd (@thusweny) November 21, 2019

