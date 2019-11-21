PSL News 21.11.2019 03:00 pm

Man spotted wearing a Chiefs jersey in Brazil causes a stir

Phakaaathi Reporter
A picture of an unnamed man wearing a Kaizer Chiefs jersey in the streets of Brazil has led to Amakhosi claiming that they have fans everywhere in the world.

South African broadcaster Thabiso Mosia spotted the man wearing the man and shared the picture with his followers.

A Twitter user also shared his own picture of a Chiefs fan in Argentina.

Chiefs fans were happy to learn that the club is supported internationally with fans.

