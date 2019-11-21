Sundowns want Chiefs in the TKO Final

It goes without saying that Telkom are holding their thumbs that the Telkom Knockout final is contested by powerhouses Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida, and that is a wish that has been expressed by the Amakhosi and Masandawana faithful on various platforms.

For the dream of a repeat of the 2015 final – which Sundowns won 3-1 – the Gauteng giants will need to navigate past KwaZulu-Natal outfits Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows in the semifinals this weekend. Arrows will host Downs for the second game on the trot and Pitso Mosimane’s side are wounded following a loss to Abafana Bes’thende in the league.

If Downs get past Arrows and Chiefs edge the Team of Choice in Soweto, Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says it would be a great spectacle for both sets of supporters, and in the same breath Kekana says they will not be out for revenge against a Chiefs side that beat them twice in the past two months.

“As a team like Mamelodi Sundowns we can’t fall into those traps of playing for revenge. We have been doing well in the previous years where we have been minding our own business and that was to make sure that we break every record that we wanted to break. Teams lose against us all the time but nobody has come to us for a revenge match. We are very professional enough to understand that we are carrying a lot of responsibility to win games for Sundowns,” said Kekana.

“It will be a good match for the fans because they would like to see the two teams play in the final but we are worrying more about the match against Arrows because we lost three points against them in the league and it was not good pill to swallow. We need to make sure that we tackle Arrows and we win that match. That is the only concern at the moment but obviously we would like to see the team in final,” the Sundowns captain added.

