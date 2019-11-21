local soccer 21.11.2019 12:11 pm

Ntimane apologises to PSL after six months ban

Phakaaathi Reporter
TS Sporting official Vusi Mtimane.

In the aftermath of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) handing him a six months ban,  TS Sporting official Vusi Ntimane has apologised to the League for his actions.

Ntimane was found guilty of misconduct by the PSL after he allegedly threw a water bottle at a match official during a GladAfrica Championship game in protest of a decision made by the referee.

TS Sporting were also found guilty and fined R200 000 with R150 000 suspended for 24 months.

Ntimane has since apologised for bringing the League into disrepute and says he will not contest the PSL’s ban.

“I would like to apologize to The PSL, Sponsors, TS Sporting, Football Fans and SAFA for my misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute. I accept my punishment as I deserve the 6 months ban for my unsporting behaviour (sic),” read a tweet from Ntimane.

