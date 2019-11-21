Mokwena to stay on at Pirates, says Khoza

With Pirates 15 points behind log leaders and rivals Kaizer Chiefs, speculation has been rife that the 32-year-old coach could be axed. However, Khoza said he would keep faith with Mokwena at least until the end of the current campaign.

“When we hired Rulani Mokwena, we said he would hold it down until the end of the season,” Khoza told the media.

“They (fans) knew that it was either right or wrong but what is important is that we give him this opportunity because he deserves it and he will continue until the end of the season as we have already agreed.”

Pirates will resume their league campaign against Polokwane City next week Tuesday.

