Komphela showers Ncikazi with praises

Ncikazi and Komphela’s working relationship started at Maritzburg United before Komphela left the Team of Choice to lead Kaizer Chiefs for three seasons.

The duo has since reunited at Abafana Bes’thende.

Komphela believes Ncikazi is capable of steering the Arrows ship in his absence.

“To think Mandla is anything less I would be lying to myself. Because we were in the same coaching course with coach Pitso and every top coach in the country,” said Komphela.

“I would be very naïve, maybe close to stupid if I were to neglect that, that’s why he has so much respect and even here. I could go and Mandla can conduct the session because he has the DNA and the profile of what we are doing here.

“You want to work with someone who is even better than you so you can get better, you don’t get their by working with someone who has less of the qualities you have.”

