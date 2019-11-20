Jordaan urges Bafana to qualify for Afcon and World Cup

Bafana Bafana qualifying for the Afcon and 2022 World Cup is part of Safa’s vision 2022 goal to rebuild South African national teams to compete in international competitions.
Coach Molefi Ntseki’s men beat Sudan in an Afcon qualification match on Sunday, four days after they lost to Ghana in the opening round in the qualification group stages.
“2019 signals the beginning of the second phase of 2022. What are the targets for the second phase? Clearly, we want the under-17 women and men’s team to qualify for the World Cup, therefore, they must qualify for the African Cup of Nations first,” says Jordaan.
“The under-20 men and women must qualify for the World Cup and then under-23 must qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
“Bafana must qualify for Afcon 2021 and the World Cup 2022, and Banyana must qualify for 2022 Afcon because the top three from 2022 will go to the World Cup 2023.”
