Fadlu can solve Pirates’ finishing problem – Meiring

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Former Jomo Cosmos striker Alton Meiring believes strikers’ failure to convert the chances they create is a reflection of what the coach is teaching the players.

Meiring says Orlando Pirates have the best attack in the PSL but they are not where they should be on the league table because of poor finishing from the strikers.

“They have all the players like Shonga, Mhango and Mulenga. Any coach would love to work with them even as a former striker I would love to coach them on finishing,” Meiring told Phakaaathi.

“When players are not finishing we need to look at the coach and ask is he is paying attention to what is making them not to score. I am not suggesting anything should happen here but I back a guy like Fadlu to address some problems with the forwards, you need to pay attention to the finishing and Pirates would be up there above Sundowns and Chiefs.”

