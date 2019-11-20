Chiefs are fresh ahead of tough cup game, says Parker

He told the club’s website that the break gave them a chance to refresh and refocus.

“The break came at the right time for us after we had an intensive three weeks, from the (Mamelodi) Sundowns game to playing (Orlando) Pirates twice with Chippa (United) in between. It was good for us to win those games and get the maximum points in the league and also progress in the cup competition. The break was good for us to refresh and refocus,” said Parker.

The 33-year-old had little rest however as he had three examinations during the break as he looks to finish his Sports Marketing qualification to have something to fall back on when he eventually hangs up his boots.

“I managed to squeeze in three papers, sports marketing, computer literacy and academic literacy,” he said.

But he is now back and focused on Amakhosi’s Telkom Knockout semifinals match against Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s so important for us to reach the final. It’s do or die time. With the quality that we have and if everyone gives their all and is fully focused, we can do that. I think we’ve done that well so far and big ups to the senior players who have kept the guys close. We have our focus which is to play well and win, getting to the final will boost our confidence sky high,” he said.

