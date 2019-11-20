Chiefs be warned, Maritzburg have nothing to lose

Maritzburg United’s veteran defender, Nazir Allie has urged his team-mates to play without fear when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in a Telkom Knockout semifinals match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

READ: Bartlett urges Chiefs fans to remain grounded

Allie said the fact that it is a cup game makes it anyone’s game and says they have to give it a go because even if they lose, it will not be a train smash for them.

“It’s a semifinal and it could go either way,” Allie told the media on Tuesday. “We have to go out there and enjoy it because if you are not enjoying it then you are playing under stress. So, there is no pressure. For me it is just about going out there and play without fear and enjoy it because, like I said, it can go either way,” he added.

Allie is however aware that Amakhosi are on cruise control at the moment having lost just once in 12 games so far – both in league and cup competitions – this season.

“We are preparing well because we know it’s Chiefs and they have been on a good run but, we are going there with a positive mindset,” he said.

Amakhosi also boast a deadly striking trio in Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro who wake left defences in tatters in the past few games. The trio have been termed the “NBC”.

“All three or four of them if you add (Lebogang) Manyama because he adds quality as well in attack, are dangerous. We will try and be ready for them. There is still some time to work on those things,” said Allie.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.