Chiefs star Billiat donates to former school

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FSoccer City, Polokwane, on 09 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs and Warriors playmaker Khama Billiat spend time with pupils from his former school in Zimbabwe.

Billiat donated sports equipment and sanitary pads worth R100 000 to Gwinyiro Primary school in Mufakose through the Khama Billiat Foundation.

“I was giving back to the school that l went to. I brought some sanitary pads, soccer kits, netball kits,’’ Billiat was quoted by Herald.

“It took long for me to do it, I don’t know why but I thought, maybe, I would do it with the Khama Billiat Foundation. It’s still new and we started it not so long ago.

“I found it proper for my team to fly this side and do it here while I am in camp. It is not about soccer only, we just want to try and help as much as we can.

“And, that includes the disadvantaged people and the disabled people. Everyone needs help but we should be honest with ourselves that there are some people who need help more than others.’’

