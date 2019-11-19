Mashaba mum on reasons behind his Sundowns exit

The 30-year-old left the defending Absa Premiership champions in 2017 after his contract was terminated.

Mashaba left the club after he was allegedly found guilty of misconduct, but the midfielder says he will not talk about his exit from Sundowns as he wants the public to continue speculating on what happened.

“I don’t want to talk about what happened at Sundowns. That Sundowns chapter is behind me,” Mashaba was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“I want to see people continue believing whatever they like. I know the truth and Sundowns know what happened, they know the truth.

“I don’t have to fill the gaps and I also need to respect Chippa United. The two years I spent at home wasn’t easy for me.

“You can imagine staying at home and basking in the sun when you know you can contribute to the game.

“It’s different when you are injured and there’s nothing you can do. What’s good about me is that I have never thought about hanging up my boots or giving up.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.