Have fans deserted Bafana Bafana?

With the game being an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and being played in Soweto, one would had assumed that that the it would be a full house, but that was not the case.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Michaelson Gumede discuss Sunday’s low turnout and also share their views on the game itself.

The duo also talk about South Africa’s Under-23 team that is through to the semifinals of the Olympics qualifying tournament in Egypt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.