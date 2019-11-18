Phakaaathi TV 18.11.2019 04:09 pm

Have fans deserted Bafana Bafana?

South African fans celebrate during the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers match between South Africa and Sudan at the Orlando Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana defeated Sudan 1-0 in a near-empty Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With the game being an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier and being played in Soweto, one would had assumed that that the it would be a full house, but that was not the case.

Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guest Michaelson Gumede discuss Sunday’s low turnout and also share their views on the game itself.

The duo also talk about South Africa’s Under-23 team that is through to the semifinals of the Olympics qualifying tournament in Egypt.

