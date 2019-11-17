Phiri powers Bafana past Sudan

Phiri, enjoying a more attacking role than he usually plays in at club level, arrived in the penalty area to smash home an effort that gives Bafana their first win in Group C, following their 2-0 loss to Ghana on Thursday.

Molefi Ntseki had promised a fast start from Bafana, following that loss to Ghana and he certainly got it, with some slick interplay leading to what should have been the lead inside the opening two minutes.

A slide rule pass from Kamohelo Mokotjo released Phiri, and his back-heel found Thulani Serero, who played a ball inside for Lebo Mothiba. Mothiba ought to have at least tested the goalkeeper but instead missed the ball completely. Still, it fell for Thapelo Morena, who cut inside but fired wide.

Serero and Phiri then combined well again, with the latter crossing, Serero’s near-post effort palmed away by Ali Aboedhren in the Sudan goal.

Bafana lost their way a little as the half wore on, however, with a stubborn Sudan side content to sit deep and except for the odd counter-attack, basically play for a goalless draw.

Serero lashed a shot over, and Percy Tau’s low cross found Mothiba but somehow his effort drifted wide off a Sudan defender.

Tau beat his man a few times, with some scintillating skill down the left, to keep the crowd, that got bigger as the half wore on, excited, but there were also some poor misplaced passes from the likes of Serero and Dean Furman, as Sudan began to frustrate their opponents.

The damn wall burst, however, on the stroke of half time as the ball fell a little fortuitously to Phiri inside the area, but there was nothing lucky about the finish, smashed into the top corner.

Bafana came out in the second half determined to press Sudan even higher up the pitch, and Phiri had another effort saved by Aboeshren, though Sudan did have a couple of chances of their own, Mohamed Mahamoud charging his way through, but firing well wide.

In the 57th minute, Morena did well to create himself some space down the right, but his cross was just intercepted by Aboeshren before it reached Mothiba.

Ntseki brought on Kermit Erasmus, Lebo Manyama and Bradley Grobler, three attacking substitutions, but Bafana failed to prise open the Sudan defence too many times. Erasmus did do well in the 78th minute to work himself and opportunity, but then hit his shot too close to Aboeshren, who saved with his legs.

Grobler then had the ball in the back of the net, after Aboeshren saved Erasmus’ header, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

