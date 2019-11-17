African Soccer 17.11.2019 02:31 pm

Bafana starting XI vs Sudan announced

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Bafana starting XI vs Sudan announced

Eric Mathoho (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his starting line-up to face Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium this afternoon.

Thulani Hlatshwayo will once again captain the side and he will be playing alongside Erick Mathoho at centre back. Thapelo Morena starts at right back, while Sifiso Hlanti will play on the left side of defence.

As expected, Kamohelo Mokotjo will start the match and will be supporting Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba in attack.

Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Sfiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebohang Phiri, Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba

