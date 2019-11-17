Bafana starting XI vs Sudan announced

Thulani Hlatshwayo will once again captain the side and he will be playing alongside Erick Mathoho at centre back. Thapelo Morena starts at right back, while Sifiso Hlanti will play on the left side of defence.

As expected, Kamohelo Mokotjo will start the match and will be supporting Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba in attack.

Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Sfiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebohang Phiri, Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.