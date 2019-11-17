PSL News 17.11.2019 10:30 am

Goals galore in Diski Challenge festival

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
It was raining goals in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge festival with a total of 14 goals scored from three derbies played at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. 

It all started with a KwaZulu-Natal derby which produced five goals seeing AmaZulu winning the tie 4-1 on the day.

The Tshwane derby was to follow between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.  The clash between the two Tshwane was arguably the match of the day after nine goals were scored between the two sides.

However, it was Sundowns who walk away with maximum points after Musawenkosi Mdluli scored a hat-trick and got the man-of-the-match accolade after helping the young Brazilians sail to a 6-3 victory.

The hat-trick hero was ecstasy the victory, particularly for helping his side to sit at the top of the table with 35 points after 14 games.

“I’m just happy that we won and I don’t think I could have the three goals if it wasn’t for my teammates. The important thing is that we got the three points, but it was not easy,” said Mdluli.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated Soweto derby had everything in store with the some entertaining football from both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, however, only one goal was scored from the tie as Pirates edged Amakhosi 1-0 courtesy of a Simiso Bophela late goal in the second half.

